

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as geopolitical worries lingered and investors awaited minutes of the Fed's June meeting later in the day for more clues on interest rate outlook.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 2 points or 0.04 percent at 5,172 in late opening deals after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Air Liquide, Sanofi, Technip and Total SA were among the laggards while banks traded broadly higher.



Automaker Renault inched up 0.2 percent after announcing the acquisition of a 35 percent stake in a new joint venture with Oktal.



On the economic front, the euro area private sector expanded more than initially estimated in June, final data from IHS Markit showed.



The composite output index fell to a four-month low of 56.3 in June from 56.8 in May, but stayed above the flash estimate of 55.7.



France's composite PMI posted 56.6 in June, down fractionally from May's six-year high of 56.9 but above the initial estimate of 55.3.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX