

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK car sales declined for the third successive month in June, though at a slower pace than in the previous two months, the Society of Motor Manufacturers said Wednesday.



Car registrations dropped 4.8 percent year-over-year to 243,454 units in June, as demand continued to stabilise following a record first quarter and the subsequent market turbulence caused by the recent changes to Vehicle Excise Duty.



Alternatively fuelled vehicles hold all-time market high share of 4.4 percent for the second straight month in June, which grew more than 10,700 or by 29.0 percent.



During the first six months of the year, car registrations decreased 1.3 percent to 1,401,811 units compared with 1,420,636 units in the same period of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX