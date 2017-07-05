Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering (Paris:KER) to Rothschild Cie Banque, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2017:

3,100 Shares

€56,634,019.00

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2016:

0 Share

€57,452,434.00

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewellery and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By 'empowering imagination', Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner.

The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).

