SimpliPhi Energy Storage Featured at Intersolar Solar Winery and Microgrid Tour

The fully integrated AccESS units deployed at Stone Edge Farm, throughout California, Hawaii and East Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --INTERSOLAR NORTH AMERICA --SimpliPhi Power's non-toxic energy storage technology is operational at the Stone Edge Farm Microgrid project, which is part of the official Intersolar North America tour line up for 2017. The sold out Intersolar Solar Winery and Microgrid Tour, held on Friday, July 19th, showcases the microgrid where engineers and students from around the world are researching how to build self-sufficiency and resiliency with distributed generation and storage assets for uninterrupted power to support all the farm's extensive operations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530032/AccESS_front.jpg

"SimpliPhi was selected for its safety, efficiency, longevity and proven track record in the industry. SimpliPhi batteries are the only batteries in the Stone Edge Farm microgrid project that are installed inside a building because they do not require thermal control and mitigation to protect the warranty or safeguard against thermal runaway or fire," said Craig Wooster, CEO of Wooster Energy Engineering, general contractor for the microgrid project at Stone Edge Farm. "An AccESS unit has been installed on the farm, in addition to the original bank of PHI 3.4 kWh batteries in the Zen building that provide power to the 'critical grid' portion of the project. This is independent of the larger microgrid and used to power a subset of facility functions that will never lose power should the grid go down. As the AccESS is truly plug-and-play, it was a big cost advantage to minimize the installation of other electrical equipment in order to create another integrated storage asset for resiliency on the farm."

Stone Edge Farm is a living laboratory designed to test and validate new advances in energy hardware and software that combine to create power security and efficiency, both on grid and off.

Since being introduced in the fall of 2016, the AccESS has been installed in a variety of residential, commercial and "glamping" projects throughout California, Hawaii and the East Coast. At a residential installation in San Diego by CleanSpark, the AccESS was able to be installed in a small walkway with very limited space, yet still able to deliver large amounts of energy storage due to the safety and energy density offered by SimpliPhi.

"We worked closely with installers in the creation of the plug-and-play AccESS to address the major pain points of both novice and expert energy storage installers alike to ensure cost effective, easy integration into new and existing on or off grid applications," said SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "The Stone Edge Farm installation showcases the versatile performance profile of our portfolio of solutions and how we can provide integrated storage products for different capacity, voltage and form factor requirements to match the customer's needs. At the foundation of all our products is our innovation in the architecture and power electronics (BMS) that leverages the safe lithium ferrous phosphate battery chemistry, such that SimpliPhi Power solutions de-risk building energy storage assets into homes and businesses, and ensure safety, longevity and performance."

The AccESS and full line of SimpliPhi non-toxic energy storage solutions will be in the SimpliPhi Booth #8031 at Intersolar North America, held at the San Francisco Moscone Center from July 11-13, 2017. SimpliPhi Applications Engineer Jordan Little will be discussing lithium-ion battery innovations on the Energy Storage Safety and Reliability panel at the ees North America conference on July 11 at 9am, and she will also present at the ees Forum session on July 12 from 10:30am-1:30pm titled Technological Advancements Driving Energy Storage Deployment and Maximizing ROI.

About SimpliPhi Power

Founded in 2002 as LibertyPak/Optimized Energy Storage, SimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Ojai, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, power electronics, Battery Management System (BMS) and assembly methods to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.