

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares gave up early gains to turn flat on Wednesday as geopolitical worries lingered and investors awaited minutes of the Fed's June meeting later in the day for more clues on interest rate outlook.



Also denting sentiment, the U.K. service sector expanded at a slower pace in June amid the weakest upturn in new work since last September, survey data from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 53.4 in June from 53.8 in May, indicating the slowest expansion in services output since February.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,355 in late opening deals, dragged down by banking, energy and gold mining stocks.



Among the laggards, Barclays, BP Plc, BT Group, Centrica, Fresnillo, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson Matthey, Lloyds Banking Group, RandGold Resources and Royal Dutch Shell lost 1-2 percent.



Hedge fund Man Group was little changed on a Bloomberg report that it has shut a quantitative trading unit.



Payment processor Worldpay Group jumped 4 percent to extend Tuesday's strong rally on takeover news.



Sports Direct shares gained 1.6 percent. The Guardian reported that Mike Ashley, the controversial billionaire founder of the sporting retailer, allegedly secretly paid his former chief executive 1 million pounds a year out of his personal funds in order to cap the wages of other staff.



Food wholesaler Booker Group rallied 3 percent after reporting solid growth in quarterly sales.



Likewise, housebuilder Persimmon climbed 2.5 percent after issuing a robust trading statement.



Online grocer Ocado advanced 1.5 percent on saying it would benefit from Amazon's recent takeover of U.S. chain Whole Foods.



