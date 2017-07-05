Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Temporary Tax Changes Implemented to Raise Government Revenue and Steps Taken Towards Major Tax Changes In the Future" report to their offering.

Russia Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Temporary Tax Changes Implemented to Raise Government Revenue and Steps Taken Towards Major Tax Changes In the Future, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Russia's upstream oil and gas sector.

The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Russia's upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope

Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Russia

Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors

Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Russia

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2. Regime Overview

3. State Take Assessment

4. Key Fiscal Terms Royalty and Tax

4.1. Royalties, Bonuses and Fees

4.2. Mineral Extraction Tax

4.3. Export Duty

4.4. Direct Taxation

4.5. Indirect Taxation

5. Key Fiscal Terms Production Sharing Agreement

5.1. Royalties, Bonuses and Fees

5.2. Cost Recovery

5.3. Profit Sharing

5.4. Taxation

5.5. Fiscal Stability

6. Regulation and Licensing

6.1. Legal Framework

6.2. Institutional Framework

6.3. Licensing Process

6.4. License Terms

6.5. Restrictions on Foreign Investment

7. Outlook

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfwkcz/russia_upstream

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005399/en/

