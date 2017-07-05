Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Failure to Reduce Royalty Rates on New Gas Wells In 2017, Although Reductions Possible Over the Medium Term" report to their offering.

Ukraine Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Failure to Reduce Royalty Rates on New Gas Wells In 2017, Although Reductions Possible Over the Medium Term, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Ukraine's upstream oil and gas sector.

The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Ukraine's upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope:

Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Ukraine

Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors

Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Ukraine

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tables Figures

2. Regime Overview

3. State Take Assessment

4. Key Fiscal Terms Royalty/Tax

4.1. Subsoil Use Fees (2013 onwards)

4.2. Pre-2013 Regime

4.3. Gas Export Duty

4.4. Direct Taxation

4.5. Indirect Taxation

5. Key Fiscal Terms Production Sharing Agreements

5.1. Upfront Payments

5.2. Cost Recovery

5.3. Profit-Sharing

5.4. Direct Taxation

5.5. Indirect Taxation

5.6. State Participation

6. Regulation and Licensing

6.1. Legal Framework

6.2. Institutional Framework

6.3. Licensing Process

6.4. License Terms

7. Outlook

8. Appendix

