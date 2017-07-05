EXCHANGE NOTICE 5.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTS
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 6.7.2017
8 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 6.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 5.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 6.7.2017
8 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 6.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637426
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 6.7.2017
8 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 6.7.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 5.7.2017 TURBO WARRANTIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 6.7.2017
8 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 6.7.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637426