LONDON, July 5, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The first jury panel has been named for the WARC Media Awards 2017, a global competition rewarding communications planning which has made a positive impact on business results for brands around the world.The Best Use of Data category recognises the role of data in an effective communications strategy, examining the insight, strategy and analytics that power effective media investment.The jury, made up of top agency professionals and senior marketers, and will be chaired by Nicole Kane, Director, Global Media at McDonald's Corporation, where she oversees global partnerships, accountability, and agency relationships.Best Use of Data jury:Nicole Kane, Director, Global Media, McDonald's Corporation - jury chairMorag Blazey, Chief Executive Officer - UK, EbiquityYoumna Borghol, Head of Data, Choueiri GroupLuke Brown, CEO, co-owner, AffinityPaula Fernandez, Global Head of Data Tools & Analytics, Kinetic WorldwideArun Kumar, Chief Data & Marketing Technology Officer, IPG Mediabrands; Global President, CadreonShubu Mitra, Founder and CEO, Agile MeasurementSorin Patilinet, Global Center of Expertise for Media, MarsNancy Rowe, Digital Strategy and Insight Lead, SapientRazorfishMike Solomon, Managing Director, OMD ChicagoRick Watrall, Chief Analytics Officer, Horizon MediaFull biographies are available at www.warc.com/MediaAwards/data-judges.info.Commenting on judging the Use of Data category, jury member Luke Brown, CEO and co-owner of Affinity says: "Data is finally making its move from being a gimmicky buzz-word and being commercially applied in more and more interesting ways. I'll be looking for entries that demonstrate a genuine need to utilise data in unique ways, but importantly that the application makes a genuine and measurable difference to the brand and bottom line."The WARC Media Awards are free to enter and papers submitted as effectiveness case studies are welcomed from any territory and communications discipline.The winners of the Grands Prix and Special Awards across all four categories - Best Use of Data, Effective Use of Tech, Effective Channel Integration and Effective Use of Partnerships & Sponsorships - will share a prize fund of $40,000.The Special Awards in the Best Use of Data category will be awarded for: Best Real-Time Award, for the best example of a campaign planned in real-time; The Attribution Award, for the best example of a channel attribution model; and the Data-Driven Insight Award, for a campaign where data helped to identify the right audience at scale.The closing date for entries is 19 September 2017. More information and details about how to enter can be found at www.warc.com/MediaAwards.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.