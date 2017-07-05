

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's service sector activity expanded at the weakest pace in three months in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector dropped to 53.6 in June from 55.1 in May. Economists had expected the index to fall to 54.6.



However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The latest reading was nevertheless consistent with a solid rate of expansion overall.



In June, growth in new orders continued to drive job creation across the service sector.



'The latest survey data also confirmed the absence of any serious inflationary pressures, with prices charged for goods and services rising at the slowest rate for four months in June,' Phil Smith, an economist at IHS Markit, said.



