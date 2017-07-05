Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "H1 2017 Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects in Former Soviet Union: Russia Leads the Region Despite Recent Production Cuts" report to their offering.

In the FSU a total of 29 planned crude oil and natural gas projects are expected to come online by 2025, all located in Russia. They are expected to contribute around 0.8 mmbd to global crude production and 12 bcfd to global gas production in 2025. About US$113 billion would be spent in bringing these key planned projects online, of which about US$43.1 billion is expected to be spent during 2017 to 2025. Among companies, Rosneft Oil Company would have the highest capex spending and Gazprom would have highest planned production in the region.

Scope

Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in the FSU

Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the region

Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in FSU

Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the region

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2. Key Planned Upstream Projects in Former Soviet Union

2.1. Key Highlights

2.2. Key Planned Projects Count by Country

2.3. Key Planned Starts by Country

2.4. Production Outlook for Key Planned Projects in the FSU

2.5. Key Planned Crude Projects for the FSU

2.6. Key Planned Gas Projects for the FSU

2.7. Key Discovered Fields in the FSU

2.8. Capex Outlook for Key Planned Projects in the FSU

2.9. Opex Outlook for Key Planned Projects in the FSU

2.10. Key Planned Projects by Company

2.11. Production from Key Planned Crude Projects by Company

2.12. Production from Key Planned Gas Projects by Company

2.13. Capex Outlook for Key Planned Projects by Company

2.14. Opex Outlook for Key Planned Projects by Company

3. Appendix

