Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bulgaria Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Attractive Fiscal Regime Likely to Remain Stable" report to their offering.

Bulgaria Upstream Fiscal and Regulatory Report Attractive Fiscal Regime Likely to Remain Stable, presents the essential information relating to the terms which govern investment into Bulgaria's upstream oil and gas sector.

The report sets out in detail the contractual framework under which firms must operate in the industry, clearly defining factors affecting profitability and quantifying the state's take from hydrocarbon production. Considering political, economic and industry specific variables, the report also analyses future trends for Bulgaria's upstream oil and gas investment climate.

Scope

Overview of current fiscal terms governing upstream oil and gas operations in Bulgaria

Assessment of the current fiscal regime's state take and attractiveness to investors

Charts illustrating the regime structure, and legal and institutional frameworks

Detail on legal framework and governing bodies administering the industry

Levels of upfront payments and taxation applicable to oil and gas production

Information on application of fiscal and regulatory terms to specific licenses

Outlook on future of fiscal and regulatory terms in Bulgaria

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2. Regime Overview

3. State Take Assessment

4. Key Fiscal Terms

4.1. Royalties, Bonuses, and Fees

4.2. Direct Taxation

4.3. Indirect Taxation

4.4. EU Emissions Trading Scheme

5. Regulation and Licensing

5.1. Legal Framework

5.2. Institutional Framework

5.3. Licensing Process

5.4. License Terms

5.5. Hydraulic Fracturing

6. Outlook

7. Appendix

