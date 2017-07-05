Liquid Feed Market to Surpass $90 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Industry Trends report "Liquid Feed Market Size By Ingredients (Corn Steep Water Molasses, Solubles, Whey, Supplement [Phosphoric Acid, Urea, Trace Minerals, Fats, Vitamins), By Livestock (Poultry, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Swine), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Egypt) Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Liquid Feed Market share is expected to cross USD 90 billion by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )

Rapid globalization along with shift in consumer preference towards processed meat & products consumption due to hectic lifestyle should drive liquid feed market size. Shift in trend towards expansion of landless meat production services in the U.S. has led to rise in meat production, thereby stimulating industry growth.

These supplements are molasses based products which are designed mainly to grass fed cattle and feedlot using various formulations. It is extremely efficient and effective in sustaining and promoting animal's health which are anti allergic, non-toxic, easily digestible, and longer shelf life.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1788

Liquid Feed Market from poultry applications should witness steady gains & surpass 30 million tons by 2024.They provide an excellent source of fatty acids which improves livability and hatchability in poultry livestock. Rise in per-capita disposable income in China, India, and Brazil along with government spending in intensive poultry farming may favor product demand.

Maize, corn, soybean, fish oil and fish meal are raw materials used for its production process. Availability of raw materials and costs are the major factors challenging industry profitability which may impact Liquid Feed Market price trend.

Browse key industry insights spread across 305 pages with 457 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "Liquid Feed Market" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/liquid-feed-market

U.S. molasses based Liquid Feed Market size should exceed USD 5.9 billion by 2024. It is an economical supplement source for animal and dairy diets which may drive industry growth. Favorable government norms by EPA towards industrial livestock production should favor regional growth.

China Liquid Feed Market from swine applications may foresee growth at above 4.5%. Controlled fermentation can exclude undesirable bacteria which may affect pig's health and provide pig meat safety for human consumptions. Increasing awareness regarding animal health along with Chinese government's environmental limitations may be a major contributing factor in promoting product demand in this lucrative region.

Whey ingredient based Liquid Feed Market may witness significant gains as it is good source of calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals. Condensed whey is ideally used in supplements for dairy, cattle, and beef. It is fed to animals mainly ruminants as an energy supplements, thereby boosting overall growth performance.

India Liquid Feed Market size with respect to poultry applications may register gains over 5%. Rise in livestock and poultry business owing to various government schemes and subsidies along with private sector investments may drive regional growth. Growing meat & meat products consumption owing to decreasing religion and cultural barriers may stimulate product demand in this region.

Germany corn steepwater based Liquid Feed Market size may witness above average gains over the forecast timeframe. Supporting regulations regarding antibiotics ban along with various incidence showing harmful effects of antibiotics residual accumulation in meat products is likely to drive regional growth.

Global Liquid Feed Market share is fragmented. Some of industrial participants operating in the business includes Cargill, ADM, Dallas Keith and Grain Corp. The industry may consolidate with respect to mergers & acquisitions taking place to strengthen product portfolio and increase regional presence.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1788

Browse Related Reports:

Halal Product Market Size 2017 - 2024

Halal Products Market size is driven by continuous growth of Muslim population across the globe coupled with increasing globalization. Muslim religion is second largest and fastest growing religion among the world.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/halal-product-market





Halal Products Market size is driven by continuous growth of Muslim population across the globe coupled with increasing globalization. Muslim religion is second largest and fastest growing religion among the world. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/halal-product-market Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market Size 2017 - 2024

Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market size has emerged in past couple of years and is likely to witness the same strong development during the forecasted years. Upsurge in demand for phthalate free stabilizers owing to stringent government intervention on utilization of phthalate stabilizers is the significant driving component for ESBO market.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/epoxidized-soybean-oil-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter