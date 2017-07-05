

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLOY.L, LYG) announced a number of organisational and senior management changes in preparation for the Group's third Strategic Plan (2018 - 2020). As a result a new, broader, and more diverse Group Executive Committee will be formed. The main changes announced are: Juan Colombás, Executive Director, is appointed to a new role of Chief Operating Officer; and George Culmer, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, will take on responsibility for the Legal and Strategy teams, as well as for Lloyds Development Capital.



António Horta Osório, Group Chief Executive, said: 'The changes are fundamental to prepare the Group for the next phase of its transformation under our upcoming strategic plan for the period 2018 - 2020. They are a key step to ensuring the continued alignment of the Bank's capabilities and strategy as a simple, low risk UK focused Bank with our customers' evolving needs.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX