German storage provider sonnen has partnered with Australia's self-styled "largest installer of home energy solutions" Natural Solar to introduce its sonnenFlat concept. In a launch event in Sydney tonight, Natural Solar CEO Chris Williams said that in light of recent utility price hikes in some parts of the country, that there is "very strong interest" in the sonnenFlat from households.

Sonnen is introducing its sonnenFlat concept to the Australian marketplace. It says that through charging households a flat fee, between AU$30-$50/month (US$23-38/month) for electricity, it can save the average household around AU$3,000 ($2280) a year on electricity costs.

The sonnenFlat will be offered to customers with a rooftop PV system of around 5kWp in capacity, when installed alongside an 8kWh sonnen battery.

Major solar retailer and installer Natural Solar will partner with sonnen on the rollout of the sonnenFlat, and says that it expects to sell "hundreds, if not thousands" of the systems before the end of the year.

"In Australia what we are seeing is a transition to smart ...

