Ferdinand Grapperhaus, CEO of PowerWindow developer Physee, discusses the company's innovative approach to bringing more solar power into the home and C&I buildings.

pv magazine: Solar-powered glass and windows are not necessarily a new technology, so what makes Physee's PowerWindows unique? Ferdinand Grapperhaus: We sustainably innovate without compromise. Meaning that you do not see anything in plain sight. No wiring, no semi-transparent cells, and no colored dyes.

Are the PowerWindows fully bespoke and scalable? Yes, at this moment our PowerWindow is fully modular and can be ordered in all sizes and shapes to fit all types of buildings.

Can you shed some light on the type of solar cells used? Are they the typical mono- or multi-crystalline cells found in a typical solar panel? We are currently using 24% efficiency monocrystalline cells. However, the PowerWindow2+, which we are developing, will have a luminescent coating added, which needs CIGS or other large bandgap cells.

What would be the yield/output of a typical family home or commercial building fitted with these windows? Physee is currently installing 1,800m2 of PowerWindows in a residential tower in Amsterdam. This is the equivalent of 100m2 solar panels. So this opens up around 150m2 of extra roof surface where the ...

