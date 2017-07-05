Regulatory News:

Ecoslops (Paris:ALESA):

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to CM-CIC Market Solutions, on 30 June 2017, following assets appeared on the liquidity contract :

Number of shares: 3,866

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 15,237.10€

As a reminder, at the time of the last Half-Yearly report on December 31st 2016, the following resources were booked to the liquidity contract:

Number of shares: 1,542

Cash balance of the liquidity account: 51,370.32€

_____________________________________

About Ecoslops: Ecoslops has developed and implemented a unique technology to upgrade maritime transport oil residues (slops and sludge) into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants. The first industrial unit (30,000t/year) is based in Sines, Portugal's largest commercial port.

Ecoslops is listed on Alternext in Paris (ISIN: FR0011490648; ticker: ALESA) and is PEA PME eligible.

Follow us on Twitter @Ecoslops.

http://www.ecoslops.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170705005425/en/

Contacts:

Ecoslops

Sébastien Desarbres, +33 (0) 6 25 14 13 52

Investor Relations

sebastien.desarbres@ecoslops.com