"Green Dream Policy" Public-Welfare Station Shall Be Built along The Line of The Belt and Road

BEIJING, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belt and Road cooperation summit, namely the promotion meeting of "Green Dream Policy" Public-welfare Station was held on June 30th in Beijing, with the ambassadors, counsellors and relevant leaders, which amounted to nearly 400 people, from more than 50 countries and regions along the line of the Belt and Road,attended this meeting. "Green Dream Policy" is integrated with the green development of the Belt and Road for the first time, which brings new ideas to the promotion of the Belt and Road project cooperation in the form of a public-welfare station. "Green Dream Policy" is a conception of the global public-welfare development strategy of Beijing Green Dream Public-welfare Foundation by summarizing many years' experience in public welfare practice, and it inherits China 7000-year culture gene of green and kind. As one of the organizers of this meeting, Yan Tao, the president of Green Dream Public-welfare Foundation, delivered a keynote speech on the topic of Green Dream Public and the Belt and Road in which he talked about the relation between "Green Dream Policy" and the Belt and Road. He stated the key tolife is a green and kind heart. Global green and kind hearts are brought together through"Green Dream Policy", with the goal aiming to achieveinterconnections, mutual help and co-construction & sharing.

Meanwhile the meeting announced official start oftwo projects of "Green Dream Policy" Public-welfare Station Lecture and "Green Dream Aerospace Heart Planet" Tiantian Fair. The former shall be used to gather global top think tank resources and the latter shall be used to connect with project resources along the line of the Belt and Road, moving the Belt and Road Fair to China network planet.

This meeting also held the opening ceremony of Preparatory Committee of Hebei Office of China Aerospace Academy of Science and Engineering, Preparatory Committee of Green Dream Aerospace University and Network Professional Committee of Green Dream Aerospace Heart Planet. In the future, there will be a construction of a new city called Xiongan, which will be a new area in Hebei province.The aim of this construction will be to generate a world-class city displaying advanced technology, intergrated engineering systemsand communication networks.The overalleffect willhope to create a more dynamic and modern environment to the surrounding area.

