

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in May, after easing in the prior month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 5.4 percent year-over-year in May, much faster than the 1.8 percent rise in April. Economists had expected the growth to improve to 3.7 percent.



Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the fastest since June 2016, when sales had gown 6.4 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales growth quickened to 6.0 percent in May from 3.2 percent in the preceding month.



Sales of non-food products grew 9.8 percent annually in May and those of food, drinks and tobacco went up by 2.6 percent.



