

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing production grew at the fastest pace in six months during May, recovering from a decrease in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



Factory output rose 6 percent year-on-year following a 1.2 percent fall in April. The latest gain was the strongest since November, when output rose 13.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 2.4 percent in May after a 7.7 percent growth in April. Output increased for a third straight month.



Overall industrial production, which includes manufacturing, mining and quarrying and utilities, grew 5.5 percent year-on-year in May after a 1.3 percent fall in April. The increase was the strongest since November, when output rose 12.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 2.1 percent following a 7.4 percent gain in the previous month. Output grew for a third consecutive month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX