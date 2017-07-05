Visteon Supplies Virtual Instrument Cluster and Remote-Controlled HD Rear Seat Infotainment Displays for All-New Range Rover Velar

Advanced instrument cluster and information displays offer industry-leading clarity and resolution for a high-definition user experience

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Michigan, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC), a technology leader in the fast-growing cockpit electronics segment, is launching its latest generation high-definition (HD) digital display technologies on the Range Rover Velar, unveiled by the British automaker in March 2017.

The all-new Range Rover model features Visteon's 12.3-inch fully reconfigurable HD "virtual" cluster with retina-class resolution, demonstrating leading automotive grade levels of luminance and color gamut.

As the primary driver interface, the virtual instrument cluster presents the driver with the option to personalize information in different configurations in the large display area, incorporating a combination of dials, information display zones and a full-view map when in navigation mode.

For rear seat passengers, Visteon has equipped the Velar with dual 8-inch displays for the entertainment system, which utilize vertically aligned (VA) liquid crystal technology, achieving market-leading contrast levels in excess of 2000:1, which - combined with full 24-bit color rendering and high luminance - deliver a superb user experience.

"The Velar is the first vehicle to feature Visteon's latest-generation fully reconfigurable instrument cluster technology, which incorporates significantly enhanced software capabilities and processing power," said Sachin Lawande, Visteon president and CEO. "We have a longstanding collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover in digital display development that has pioneered several 'industry-firsts' - including large-format reconfigurable clusters and high-resolution dual-view information displays."

The cluster is powered by advanced multicore platform technology designed for superior multimedia and graphics performance with an exclusive HMI created especially for the Velar. Developed in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover, the HMI is based on the Kanzi® UI development toolchain - designed by Rightware - which facilitates development of custom shaders for unique Velar graphic effects in support of a wide range of brand themes, navigation and off-road features, as well as album art for music played.

Additional cluster functionality includes video and Ethernet network links to the in-vehicle-infotainment system, multimedia interface, language support and a connection to the Velar's new steering switch touch pad.

The Velar's remote-controlled rear seat entertainment displays offer passengers a wealth of different media choices in true 16:9 widescreen format - from movies to digital television channels and music streaming. Operating independently, the displays incorporate HDMI and HD link connections that support most smartphones, tablets and other portable devices, while front-seat occupants are able to select, monitor and control the content shown.

Visteon also supplies premium instrument cluster technology on Jaguar Land Rover's recently launched F-PACE, in addition to Jaguar XF, Jaguar XJ, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport models.

