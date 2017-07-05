Guangdong's Cultural Products Unveil China's Development for Russians

MOSCOW, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of July 4, the Joint Exhibition of Book and Picture on Guangdong's Engagement in Building the Maritime Silk Road kicked off in Moscow. More than 100 government officials and guests from Moscow paid visits to the fair in an ancient yellow-white villa complex. The exhibition is a part of the 2017 Experience China-Guangdong Cultural Tour to Europe.

The sixth National Congress of CPC is the only one of the kind that was held outside China. Since 2013, the renovated site that hosted the sixth National Congress of Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1928, has served as an affiliate of Moscow China Cultural Center. On top of that, it represents another landscape on the outskirts of Moscow, a place of significance for Russians to learn about the Chinese culture and for Chinese to embark on a "red" trip.

"I can't wait to make a trip to Guangdong, China at the sight of these boutique books and pictures," Nadya, a citizen of Moscow said, "the imported books from China show me what has made China an increasingly prosperous and strong country." Books of over 200 kinds including Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Russian version), Guangzhou, Birthplace of the Maritime Silk Road were displayed in the exhibition room. Featured by rich content, these books cover a wide range of topics, such as the new ideas and strategies on the governance of China and China's reform and opening-up with an emphasis on Guangdong's achievements in economy and social programs across the board. Books that aim to introduce the history, culture and literature of China and promote Guangdong's tourist attractions and their folk custom were also on the display.

In front of the exhibition booth of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China (Russian version), Artem Kobzev, head of the department of China, Institute of Oriental Studies, Russian Academy of Sciences, said the book enables people to better understand China's development and policies on internal affairs and diplomacy. He believes that the meaningful Guangdong Culture European Tour is a down-to-earth trial of the communication of Chinese and Russian culture reaching deep to the grassroots.

The exhibition also displayed over 70 photographic works, reflecting Guangzhou's economic construction, culture and tradition, beautiful natural landscape and Guangdong's involvement in building the Maritime Silk Road.

Shen Haixiong, Member of theprovincial Party Standing Committee of Guangdong and Provincial publicity chief, stated that, we hope that holding exhibition at this meaningful place could enable the Russian public to closely experience contemporary China's development and traditional Lingnan culture.

"We hope the exhibition allows the larger Russian society to better understand culture of China, that of Guangdong in particular," said a head in charge of the affairs of the historic site.

At the exhibition, the Information Office of People's Government of Guangdong Province as the organizer gave some books and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) produced by Guangzhou Ehang Technology as gifts to the department of China of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Model Aircraft Club of Moscow Children's Creative Activity Center.