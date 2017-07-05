

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Major focus of the day is on the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee to be released this afternoon. It would shed more light in to the inflation trends. The geopolitical developments are closely observed by the market. The upcoming G-20 Hamburg summit is also keenly watched by the traders.



Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are also showing an upward trend. Initial signs from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher on Wednesday.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.00 point and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 12.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Nasdaq slid 30.36 points or 0.5 percent to 6,110.06, the Dow climbed 129.64 points or 0.6 percent to 21,479.27 and the S&P 500 rose 5.60 points or 0.2 percent to 2,429.01.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meetings at 2.00 pm ET. The minutes of the previous meeting are reported three weeks after the meeting.



The Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior year, the composite index declined 6.2 percent. The purchase index were down 4 percent.



Gallup U.S. Job Creation Index for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index was up 37.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET.



The Factory Orders for May is expected at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of a decline of 0.6 percent. In the prior month, the factory orders were down 0.2 percent.



The Gallup's Economic Confidence Index for June will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The prior month level was plus 3.



In the corporate sector, car maker Volvo Cars announced its plans for the historical end of gas-only car production by 2019. All new models it launches from 2019 will have an electric motor, placing electrification at the core of its future business.



eBay Inc. (EBAY) announced the launch of a Price Match Guarantee on more than 20,000 deals on its UK site. eBay said its offering guarantees that prices for new items included in its Deals Program will have the best price available online from a list of six major online retailers, or eBay will match the lower price of that competitor. The offering will launch later this month.



Nokia and Xiaomi announced that they have signed a business collaboration agreement and a multi-year patent agreement, including a cross license to each company's cellular standard essential patents. Xiaomi also acquired patent assets from Nokia as part of the transaction.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 24.33 points or 0.76 percent to 3,207.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 132.96 points or 0.52 percent at 25,521.97.



Japanese shares rebounded and finished modestly higher. The Nikkei average rose 49.28 points or 0.25 percent to 20,081.63 while the broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent higher at 1,618.63.



Australian shares fell slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 20.50 points or 0.35 percent to 5,763.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index dropped 18.60 points or 0.32 percent to 5,801.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 7.46 points or 0.14 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 11.48 points or 0.09 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 3.37 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 29.88 points or 0.32 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX