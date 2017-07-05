LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ)

LSE:JPJ

Jackpotjoy plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

London (UK) 5 July 2017 - Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) ("Jackpotjoy" or the "Company"), the largest online bingo-led operator in the world, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG ("Berenberg") as the Company's joint corporate broker with immediate effect. Canaccord Genuity Limited will continue to also act as joint broker.

About Jackpotjoy

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

