sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,605 Euro		-0,019
-0,25 %
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JACKPOTJOY PLC
JACKPOTJOY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACKPOTJOY PLC7,605-0,25 %