Stockton's First Hybrid Fungicide Now Available in Guatemala

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stockton STK, a leading company in the development and marketing of botanical based solutions for crop protection, today announced that its proprietary fungicide REGEV' has received a product registration approval from Ministry of Agriculture in Guatemala.

REGEV' is the first product of its kind formulated with a hybrid patented solution that delivers an effective long-lasting plant disease protection. The fungicide features two modes of action in one unique formulation, belonging to 2-different FRAC groups (Group 7 and G1). This new broad spectrum solution is based on the mixture of two active ingredients (AIs) in an easy-to-use solution that improves productivity, and efficiency of food production while reducing chemical load and the negative environmental impacts.

REGEV' opens a new dimension in disease control enabling growers to protect plants from a wide range of plant diseases, including but not limited to: Powdery Mildews, Early Blight, Apple Scab, Alternaria, Cercospora and Cladosporium diseases in various fruit and vegetables, peanuts, coffee, rice, soybeans, cocoa, palm oil, ornamentals and others.

REGEV' fast-acting protection solution is a valuable tool easily incorporated into resistance management programs and well-suited for use in integrated pest management (IPM) programs, providing an outstanding value per acre. When applied early in the season, REGEV's long-lasting residual control helps to ensure crops are protected late into the season. If applied during the beginning of a disease, REGEV' curative activity helps halt further disease development and protect yield potential.

"Guatemala is the first country in LATAM that marks the pathway where the product will be sold," said Guy Elitzur, CEO of STK. "We are excited to offer growers in this region a curative and preventive easy-to-use formulation for the control and suppression of fungal and bacterial pathogens."

REGEV' is expected to be available for growers during 2017 in Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, and Serbia. Other countries are in the registration process and will be available in the next coming year. It is available in a liquid concentrate (LC) formulation.

Always read and follow label directions before use.

About Stockton STK

Stockton STK specializes in the development and marketing of botanical-based bio pesticides. Its core focus is on the incorporation of these bio pesticides into integrated agriculture spraying programs that use conventional chemical products, thus creating a balanced, cleaner and sustainable agricultural environment.

STK is a global company and was established in 1994. It has an active R&D Center for the development of future natural products for crop protection. Its unique research and development center in Israel invests substantial resources in developing 'green' products. Stockton has a variety of products adapted to different agro ecological areas, biological parameters and regulatory guidelines.

Contact: For more information, please visit our website: www.stockton-ag.com or contact Judy Jamuy at: +972-52-7599242 or judy@stockton-ag.com.