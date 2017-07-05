sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,496 Euro		+0,008
+0,18 %
WKN: A12B97 ISIN: NL0010872495 Ticker-Symbol: 0PQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV
PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV4,496+0,18 %