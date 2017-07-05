Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Releases Annual and Special Meeting Videos

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQX: TLTFF), a leading biotechnology company focused on the commercialization of medical devices to eliminate pain and the development of Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs") to destroy cancer is pleased to announce that release of two pre-recorded videos aired at the completion of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting, held at the Company's corporate office on June 30, 2017.

The pre-recorded videos feature Dr. Michael Jewett, uro-oncologist of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network ("UHN") and Dr. Girish Kulkarni, uro-oncologist, UHN.

A You Tube link to both videos can be found at:

Dr. Jewett

https://youtu.be/0awLP-R5gRA

Dr. Kulkarni

https://youtu.be/3P_Pvq1kzVc

Roger Dumoulin-White, President and CEO of Theralase stated that, "Theralase is delighted to be associated with both Dr. Jewett and Dr. Kulkarni and their combined expertise in the field of uro-oncology. Their experience and guidance is key to assisting Theralase in the successful completion of a Phase Ib clinical study for the treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC"). The Phase Ib NMIBC clinical study, for the first three patients, successfully met its primary and secondary outcome measures of safety and tolerability and pharmacokinetics (movement and exit of drug within tissue), respectively, as determined by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB"). The Company will report out on the exploratory endpoint of efficacy, when sufficient clinical data has been collected to intelligently report out on this outcome measure. The DSMB has authorized UHN to enroll an additional 6 patients for the second phase of the Phase Ib clinical study to be treated at a therapeutic dose of the light activated drug, TLD-1433, (0.70 mg/cm2), currently in progress."

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQX: TLTFF) in its Therapeutic Laser Technology ("TLT") Division designs, manufactures, markets and distributes patented super-pulsed laser technology indicated for the treatment of chronic knee pain, and in off-label use, the elimination of pain, reduction of inflammation and dramatic acceleration of tissue healing for numerous nerve, muscle and joint conditions. Theralase's Photo Dynamic Therapy ("PDT") Division researches and develops specially designed molecules called Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs"), which localize to cancer cells and then when laser light activated, effectively destroy them.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com.

