

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) announced its Board has appointed Jin Kang as CEO and President. Kang will also join the company's Board as a Class I Director. Kang has been with WidePoint since 2008 following its acquisition of iSYS LLC, a company Kang founded. Kang served as the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer prior to his promotion.



WidePoint has also expanded the duties of its current Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Jason Holloway, to include the role of Chief Executive Officer and President of the company's Cybersecurity Solutions subsidiary.



