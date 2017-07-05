Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2017) - MAX Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph Campbell, P. Geo, as a director of the Company.

Joseph Campbell is a professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining, including roles as Exploration Manager, Mine Supervisor, and Chief Mine Geologist of various gold and base metal mines, and as Project Manager for advanced mine development projects, both open pit and underground. Much of his career has been with major mining companies, specifically Noranda and Western Mining Corporation. In 2002 he co-founded GeoVector Management Inc., a successful geoscientific consulting firm based in Ottawa. He is currently the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: TXR), where he was instrumental in the acquisition of the high-grade Yellowknife City Gold project in the Northwest Territories, one of the few district scale gold projects in Canada controlled by a junior exploration company.

In addition to TerraX, highlights of Joe Campbell's career include the definition of a 250 million tonne Nickel laterite deposit in Cuba (Pinares) while Chief Geologist, and the discovery of the Meliadine gold project in Nunavut while Project Manager for a seven year period from discovery through to pre-feasibility. Meliadine was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. in 2010 for $696.9 Million in cash and shares and is now ranked as one of their largest development projects, based on reserves and resources, with production scheduled to begin in 2019.

Stuart Rogers, President of MAX, states "I have had the great pleasure of working with Joe Campbell at TerraX since 2007 and am very pleased that he has agreed to join the Board of directors of MAX. His track record of success speaks for itself. His extensive experience in the identification and development of economic mining projects on a North American and international basis will undoubtedly be of tremendous benefit to MAX."

About MAX Resource Corp.

MAX Resource Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on gold, silver and copper exploration in Nevada. For more information, please visit our web site at www.maxresource.com.

