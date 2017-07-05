

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Co. (HAL) announced Wednesday the acquisition of Summit ESP, a provider of electric submersible pump or ESP technology and services. The company noted that Summit's electric submersible pump system expands Halliburton's artificial lift portfolio.



Summit engineers, manufactures, and services a complete product offering of electric submersible and surface pumping systems. Summit has more than 500 employees in almost 30 locations across North America.



Jeff Miller, president and CEO of Halliburton, said, 'The acquisition of Summit expands Halliburton's existing artificial lift capabilities and increases our overall leading position in North America oilfield services. Summit's unrivaled service quality, proven technology and U.S. market leadership make it a perfect fit for Halliburton.'



The company added that the accretive transaction accelerates its strategy to deliver leading returns to shareholders and maximize asset value for customers.



