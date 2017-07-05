Matting Agents Market Worth 579.9 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Matting Agents Market by Material (Silica, Waxes, Thermoplastics), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Radiation Cure and High Solids, Powder), Application (Industrial, Architectural, Leather, Wood, Printing Inks), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Matting Agents Market was valued at USD 448.6 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 579.9 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse83 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through139 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Matting Agents Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/matting-agent-market-179252636.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of matte finish on coating applications is expected to drive the demand for matting agents in the overall coating additives market. Economic efficiency is a major driver for the growing preference of the matte finish over glossy surface coatings, as the matte finish has high resistance to scratches.

Silica led the Matting Agents Market

Silica is the majorly used material to achieve the matte finish across all applications. Modern synthetic silica gels are highly porous, and this porosity is therefore able to provide a high quality matte finish. These are also non-hazardous to the environment in both, their chemical and physical properties. Silica accounted for the largest share of the Matting Agents Market in 2016.

Request for Sample PDF of Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=179252636

Demand for matting agents manufactured by using water-based technology is expected witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Growing awareness among end-use consumers regarding the adverse effects of the solvent-based technology is expected to benefit the growth of the water-based coatings technology. The water-based coatings technology is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of market value from 2017 to 2022. The water-based technology has captured a major market share of the solvent-based technology in many applications owing to the minimal to zero percent organic solvents in formulations.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer of matting agents

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market of matting agents, in terms of value, followed by Europe and North America. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing consumption of matting agents in architectural coatings in countries such as Indonesia, India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Growing awareness of the benefits of antiglare properties on the surfaces of coatings is expected to further benefit the growth of the Matting Agents Market over the next five years in the Asia-Pacific region. Rising income levels in these countries are also expected play a pivotal role in driving the market in the decorative paints market.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=179252636

The key players profiled in the report include Evonik Industries (Germany), PPG Industries (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), W.R. Grace and Company (U.S.), Arkema (France), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), J,M. Huber Corporation (U.S.), IMERYS Minerals Ltd. (France), BYK Additives & Instruments (Germany), Allnex (Germany), P Q Corporation (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), Michelman, Inc. (U.S.), Quantum Silicones (U.S.), Heubach (Germany), Viacor Polymer GmbH (Germany), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Remmers (Germany), DOG Chemie (Germany), Thomas Swan Co. & Ltd. (U.K.), Wattyl Industrial Coatings (U.S.), J Color Chemicals (China), Dalian Fuchang Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Deuteron GmbH (Germany).

Browse Related Reports:

Coating Additives Market by Function (Rheology Modifiers, Dispersing, Wetting Agent, Impact Modifier, Anti-Foaming), Application (Automotive, Architecture, Industrial), Formulation (Water, Solvent, Powder Based), and Types - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/coating-additives-market-1268.html

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, High Solids, Powder), Application (Architectural & Industrial), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2022 http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/paint-coating-market-156661838.html

Subscribe Reports from Chemicals & Materials Domain: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets