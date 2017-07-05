

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Michelin announced its acquisition of a 40% stake in Robert Parker Wine Advocate and RobertParker.com. Michelin said, with this equity investment, the company is strengthening and broadening its experience in the area of gourmet dining.



The wine publication, Robert Parker Wine Advocate, produces nearly 40,000 wine reviews annually. It has offices in Singapore, Napa, CA and Monkton, MD. The RobertParker.com website includes online archives of every Issue of The Wine Advocate dating back to 1992, consisting of more than 300,000 original notes.



