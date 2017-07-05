GISMA Collaborates With UK's Longest-Established Law School to Deliver New Degrees in Berlin

BERLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GISMA Business School is set to expand its portfolio of programmes, introducing four Masters' degrees in collaboration with The University of Law (ULaw). ULaw is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education, with an acclaimed history going back over 100 years.

The new programmes will be delivered in Germany at GISMA's recently opened Berlin campus from October 2017. Postgraduate students looking to further develop their management skills will also be able to enhance their business knowledge, choosing from one the following degrees:

- MSc Corporate Financial Management

- MSc International Marketing

- MSc Strategic Business Management

- MSc Leadership and Human Resource Management

Taught in collaboration with The University of Law, who ranked joint 1st for student satisfaction in the UK National Student Survey 2016 and was recently awardedgold status in the Teaching Excellence Framework finding it to be of the highest quality in the UK, these programmes are designed to help postgraduates develop the skills and knowledge needed to pursue a successful career in the international market. Graduates of the MSc will gain in-depth insights into how European businesses work and develop the skills to help companies build international partnerships. Simultaneously, those aiming to work in Germany and across Europe will gain a greater understanding of businesses whilst studying in one of its most important commercial hubs.

Dr Steve Priddy, Dean of GISMA Business School, said, "We are pleased to announce a suite of new postgraduate degrees in Berlin in collaboration with a world-class institution, The University of Law, which is at the heart of GISMA's mission - to offer an internationally recognised academic management education in Germany."

Combining GISMA's modern expertise in marketing and finance with The University of Law's heritage and teaching methods - based on practitioners with professional expertise in the field - students will learn how to approach businesses from a holistic perspective.

"As a unique educational opportunity for students, we believe this will create a new kind of business degree that aims to improve employability and long-term career prospects," added Dr Priddy. "Looking at a wide spectrum of business activities, graduates from the MSc programmes will be well-placed to become competent business leaders comfortable in navigating both the British and European markets in the changing commercial landscape post-Brexit."

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said, "The common values that we share with GISMA Business School, including our strong commitment to developing innovative ways to help students succeed and achieve their career ambitions, make this collaboration a natural step for us as we expand into new global markets. We look forward to working closely with GISMA Business School to support our students as they embark on their postgraduate studies in Germany."

Reflecting on the collaboration, GISMA Managing Director Dr Thorsten Thiel said, "Germany is an open market with connections to the rest of the world. It is important that future business graduates are educated to a standard where they are comfortable to operate in Germany, across Europe and in businesses globally. In Germany, alongside the support students receive from our well-established careers team, students can apply for a post-study working visa for up to 18 months upon completion of their postgraduate course. This means they can stay and look for a job, whilst immediately applying their newly acquired skills in the German labour market."

For more information about the programmes, please visit: http://www.gisma.com

About GISMA Business School

GISMA Business School was founded in 1999 to support the business community in its internationalisation efforts by providing international management education to young professionals and executives fromGermanyand all over the world.

Since then, GISMA has graduated a global community of alumni who have accelerated their careers inGermanyand abroad with a sound foundation in management theory, diverse practical experience, and invaluable connections with fellow graduates and other GISMA alumni. GISMA classes are taught by expert faculty from around the world who bring both academic and practical experience to the classroom.

About The University of Law

The University of Law is the UK's longest-established specialist provider of legal education and training in the UK, with centres in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Manchester and Leeds, as well as at The University of Exeter and The University of Reading.Previously The College of Law, it was granted university status in November 2012.

The University of Law's market-leading Employability Service gives students access to work experience and pro bono opportunities and legal vacancies as soon as they accept their place. The result is excellent employability statistics: 96% of its full-time Legal Practice Course (LPC) students, passing in 2016, have secured employment after finishing their course while in 2015, 96% of undergraduate students secured employment or went on to further study.

The University of Law ranked joint 1st for student satisfaction in the UK in the National Student Survey 2016. In 2017, The University of Law was awarded a gold ranking in the Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).