Cyient Partners With Kii Corporation For Smart City Deployments

HYDERABAD, India, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management solutions, announced that it has signed a non-exclusive business alliance agreement withKii Corporation, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions enablement platform provider, to explore, bid and address business opportunities around smart city deployments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530495/Cyient_Masanari_Arai_Kii_Corporation_Paul_Barron_AVP.jpg

Through this agreement, Cyient and Kii have decided to jointly pursue business opportunities globally, by leveraging their complementing skills and strengths. The partnership will combine Cyient's domain expertise and geospatial capabilities with Kii's IoT platform to develop connected solutions through smart devices and applications. Under the terms of the agreement, Cyient will also provide Kii with project delivery and implementation services.

Expressing confidence in the partnership, Sanjay Sahay, Vice President, Cyient said, "I am delighted that we have partnered with Kii Corporation.Kii's IoT platform will enable Cyient to create innovative solutions and better address smart city requirements for our clients. I look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association with Kii."

Paul Barron, Associate Vice President-Partners & Alliances of Cyient said, "Together, Kii and Cyient will provide a unique offering to optimize smart city asset management systems. I am excited at the opportunities this brings to our customers."

On signing the agreement, Masanari Arai, CEO, Kii Corporation, said, "The combination of our IoT solutions enablement platform and solution accelerators with Cyient's mature engineering design and delivery process presents new opportunities for both companies globally, within smart cities and other IoT segments, such as manufacturing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and beyond."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991) (NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, network and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.As a Design, Build and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With nearly 14,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

Follow news about the company at@Cyient

About Kii

Kii enables customers across the world to rapidly create compelling IoT solutions and manage their lifecycles with its scalable, easy-to-use, feature-rich IoT Solutions Enablement Platform. This global platform enables all three layers of a typical IoT solution (things, services, apps), thereby significantly reducing the time it takes to create solutions, freeing up the customer to focus on their solution differentiation. Kii provides a flexible deployment model (public cloud, dedicated cloud, private cloud) globally, thereby enabling seamless solution deployment for customers of all sizes. Kii customers include carriers, cities, manufacturers, enterprises and IoT solution development companies. The platform has more than 30,000 developers registered on it.

In addition, Kii delivers Solution Accelerators in select verticals, which provide customizable, rules-driven, multi-stakeholder reference solutions, complete with device adapters, data models, APIs, business rules driven orchestration and web/mobile apps to significantly reduce both the time to market and the cost of vertical IoT solutions.

For more information about Kii and their offerings, please visithttp://www.kii.com

Follow news about the company at @KiiCorp.

For media inquiries, write to press@cyient.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg