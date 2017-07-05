Sand Grove Capital Management LLP ("Sand Grove") announces that on July 04, 2017 it has, through funds it manages, acquired control of 630,000 common shares of Sandvine Corporation ("Sandvine") representing approximately 0.51% of the outstanding common shares of Sandvine, as per Bloomberg.

The total number of common shares of Sandvine held by Sand Grove funds is now 6,669,300; representing approximately 5.40% of the issued and outstanding common shares. Sand Grove has acquired 6,669,300 common shares in Sandvine since June 20, 2017.

Sand Grove acquired the common shares in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Exchange. Sand Grove acquired the common shares for the sole benefit of discretionary funds under management. Sand Grove may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire or sell further common shares from time to time for such investment purposes on behalf of the funds.

Sand Grove, as the acquirer, certify that the statements made in this report are true and complete in every respect.

