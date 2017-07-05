USAFIS: 15,000 Immigrants Become American Citizens on Independence Day

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nearly 15,000 people were sworn in this 4th of July as U.S. citizens at dozens of naturalization ceremonies.

The 4th of July has long been a day when foreigners swear their oath of allegiance to the United States to become citizens. It is an annual reminder that the U.S. has been a nation of immigrants since its founding 241 years ago.

That tradition continued this holiday period "from George Washington's Mount Vernon estate in Virginia to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to the ship deck of the USS Hornet off the coast of California," reported the U.S. Today newspaper.

Today, immigrants make up 13.5% of the U.S. population, including 32 million here legally. While Mexico has provided the largest flow of immigrants during the past generation, an increasing number of people are now arriving from Asia, Africa and other Latin American countries. They are changing the make-up of U.S. cities and stretching into small towns unaccustomed to all the new faces.

USAFIS contribution toimmigrants

USAFISis worldwide leader in assisting clients from around the globe in preparing and submitting their applications successfully to the American Green Card (Diversity Visa) Lottery Program.USAFISis a private entity that provides its customers with professional immigration-related services and products to help themapply to the Green CardLottery Program successfully, and complete the following Consular Process properly.

For more information about the United States current immigration programs and USAFIS, please visit the company's site athttp://www.usafis.org, call +1-646-755-6003 or write tocsr@usafis.org