Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced its acquisition of Aquila Insight (www.aquilainsight.com/), one of the largest independent data analytics organizations in the UK. This marks Merkle's second European acquisition of 2017, following that of Spain-based, digital analytics consultancy, DIVISADERO, in April. These strategic acquisitions are designed to strengthen Merkle's foothold as a global people-based marketing leader.

Building a scaled predictive analytics capability in Europe is critical in fulfilling Merkle's position as the authority in people-based marketing. Founded in 2012, Aquila Insight's skills in data analytics and the technology used to support the delivery of insight will boost Merkle's capabilities and scale in the UK and European market.

Headquartered in Edinburgh and London, with an additional office in Derby, Aquila Insight specializes in predictive analytics, media mix optimization, digital analytics, and CRM strategy. The company's team of more than 60 statisticians and data scientists engages with top brands throughout Europe to develop analytical and data-driven strategies to drive ROI.

"The Aquila Insight team has a great approach to building, growing, and delivering impactful results for their clients through the use of sophisticated analytical methods. As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe, predictive analytics needs to be at the heart of our growth strategy, and Aquila will boost our capabilities in this area," said David Williams, president and CEO, Merkle. "The acquisition of Aquila is an important and exciting opportunity to accelerate our data leadership in the UK."

The company will be branded Merkle|Aquila and will be a part of Merkle's European operation, led by Tim Berry, president of Merkle Europe. John Brodie and Warwick Beresford-Jones, joint CEOs and co-founders, will remain at the helm of Aquila Insight's leadership team. Aquila Insight's full staff will join the Merkle team, which brings Merkle's European staff to more than 850.

"As a former statistician myself, I am particularly discerning when it comes to analytic talent and methodologies," said Berry. "Aquila's approach to using data to predict events for their clients is absolutely world class. And I am equally impressed by their ability to assemble a top-notch team of statisticians. There's no doubt that with our combined staff and capabilities, this acquisition will have an immediate and material impact, not only on Merkle's growth and client retention, but on the success of our collective European client base."

"From the first meeting with David and Tim, it was clear that Merkle and Aquila have very similar DNA and shared viewpoints on how data should be used. It feels like the perfect home for Aquila and our team to develop and grow," said Beresford-Jones.

Brodie added, "We have huge aspirations to grow Aquila in the wider market and being part of Merkle will allow us to reach our potential. We are passionate about analytics driving actions, and being part of Merkle will put Aquila at the heart of the action."

About Aquila Insight

Aquila Insight is a data analytics company helping brands and businesses unlock and realise the value of their customer data. It uses data, advanced analytical techniques and cutting-edge technology to create innovative insights, translated into decisions that empower businesses to take better actions, and make the perfect connection with each and every one of their customers. Working with the likes of Sony Mobile, Tesco Bank and RBS, the company is headquartered in Edinburgh London with an additional office in Derby. For more information visit www.aquilainsight.com.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 25 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The agency's heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. When combined with its strength in performance creative and media, Merkle creates customer experiences that drive improved marketing results and shareholder value. M1, Merkle's end-to-end, people-based insights, planning, and activation platform, enables clients to target known individuals and reach them across media and channels, throughout the customer life cycle. With more than 4,100 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland with 16 additional offices in the US and 8 offices in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About Dentsu Aegis Network

Part of Dentsu Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network is made up of ten global network brands Carat, Dentsu, Dentsu media, iProspect, Isobar, mcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Posterscope and Vizeum and supported by its specialist/multi-market brands. Dentsu Aegis Network is Innovating the Way Brands Are Built for its clients through its best-in-class expertise and capabilities in media, digital and creative communications services. Offering a distinctive and innovative range of products and services, Dentsu Aegis Network is headquartered in London and operates in 145 countries worldwide with more than 38,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegisnetwork.com

