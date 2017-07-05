sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.07.2017 | 14:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Strategic Business Report 2017-2024

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Laboratory Glassware (Beakers, Bottles, Burettes, Flasks, Funnels, Measuring Cylinders, Pipette and Pipette Tips, Slides, Stirring Rods, Test Tubes, Tubings, Vials, & Others)
  • Laboratory Plasticware (Beakers, Bottles, Flasks, Funnels, Pipette and Pipette Tips, Racks, Test Tubes, Tubings, Vials, & Others)

The study also includes analysis by the following End-Use markets:

  • Biotech/Life Science Research
  • Chemical/Petrochemical
  • Clinical
  • Engineering
  • Environmental
  • Food Processing & Testing
  • Material Testing
  • Metal Processing

The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Bellco Glass, Inc. (USA)
  • Borosil Glass Works Limited (India)
  • Eppendorf AG (Germany)
  • Duran Group GmbH (Germany)
  • Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC (USA)
  • SciLabware Limited (The United Kingdom)
  • Wheaton Industries Inc. (USA)
  • Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
  • Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
  • Sartorius Biohit Liquid Handling Oy (Finland)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Market Trends & Issues

3. Laboratory Equipment Market: A General Perspective

4. Glass And Plastic Industry - A Perspective

5. Product Overview

6. Labware: Cleaning Methods

7. Product Innovations/Introductions

8. Recent Industry Activity

9. Focus On Select Players

10. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w4gs8h/laboratory

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire