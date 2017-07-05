Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Strategic Business Report 2017-2024

DUBLIN, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Laboratory Glassware (Beakers, Bottles, Burettes, Flasks, Funnels, Measuring Cylinders, Pipette and Pipette Tips, Slides, Stirring Rods, Test Tubes, Tubings, Vials, & Others)
- Laboratory Plasticware (Beakers, Bottles, Flasks, Funnels, Pipette and Pipette Tips, Racks, Test Tubes, Tubings, Vials, & Others)
The study also includes analysis by the following End-Use markets:
- Biotech/Life Science Research
- Chemical/Petrochemical
- Clinical
- Engineering
- Environmental
- Food Processing & Testing
- Material Testing
- Metal Processing
The report profiles 80 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Bellco Glass, Inc. (USA)
- Borosil Glass Works Limited (India)
- Eppendorf AG (Germany)
- Duran Group GmbH (Germany)
- Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC (USA)
- SciLabware Limited (The United Kingdom)
- Wheaton Industries Inc. (USA)
- Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Switzerland)
- Sartorius Biohit Liquid Handling Oy (Finland)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Market Trends & Issues
3. Laboratory Equipment Market: A General Perspective
4. Glass And Plastic Industry - A Perspective
5. Product Overview
6. Labware: Cleaning Methods
7. Product Innovations/Introductions
8. Recent Industry Activity
9. Focus On Select Players
10. Global Market Perspective
