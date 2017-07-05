DBmaestro Raises $4.5 Million Led by Vertex Ventures to Drive Market Adoption of DevSecOps for Databases

BOSTON, July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technology provides complete DevOps & DevSecOps solution to accelerate digital transformation

DBmaestro, a leading provider of DevSecOps solutions for database technology, today announced a $4.5 million financing led by Vertex Ventures, with participation of existing investors Stage 1, Lool Ventures and iAngels. The investment will help the company to launch its next-generation database automation solutions and extend its global sales and marketing reach.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530264/DBmaestro_Logo.jpg )



DBmaestro technology ensures operational integrity of release automation, versioning, and policy control, increasing productivity and automation, delivering a fast ROI. DBmaestro has experienced exceptional growth, doubling revenues year over year. Major Global 2000 enterprises, such as banks, insurance companies, energy, and technology companies, use DBmaestro for continuous delivery for databases within DevOps and DevSecOps environments.

"By 2019, more than 60% of DevOps initiatives will have adopted version control and tight management of infrastructure automation tools, up from less than 5% in 2016," says Gartner Report DevSecOps: How to Seamlessly Integrate Security Into DevOps, 30 September 2016. "Information security architects must integrate security at multiple points into DevOps workflows in a collaborative way that is largely transparent to developers, and preserves the teamwork, agility and speed of DevOps and agile development environments, delivering "DevSecOps."

"DBmaestro offers the best solution for database automation, management and delivery for DevOps," said Emanuel Timor, General Partner, Vertex Ventures Israel and the newest member of DBmaestro's board. "The company's market traction demonstrates that DBmaestro is addressing a genuine need."

"DBmaestro technology directly addresses the challenges of bringing databases into the DevOps and DevSecOps environments - from automation to complete policy management," says Yariv Tabac, Co-founder & CEO of DBmaestro. "With this round of investment, we can make a significant impact on the market, supporting our Global 2000 customers with achieving their digital transformations and allowing more organizations to enjoy faster time-to-market."

About DBmaestro

DBmaestro accelerates the pace of digital transformation by delivering the last mile of DevOps and DevSecOps - database change automation. A major player in DevOps and DevSecOps, DBmaestro completes the database automation cycle from initial coding to final deployment while ensuring enforcement of corporate development, security, and compliance policies. With DBmaestro companies can reduce errors, increase efficiency, and streamline the development process. Customers include major global enterprises, such as banks, insurance companies, energy, and government institutions. For more information visit: http://www.dbmaestro.com

About Vertex Ventures Israel

Vertex Ventures is a leading global venture capital group supporting entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into world-class businesses. With cumulative committed capital in excess of $2.5 billion, Vertex invests in early-stage IT and healthcare opportunities in China, Silicon Valley, India, Israel, and South East Asia. Since 1988, Vertex is honored to have partnered with the founders of global leaders such as Waze, 91, Grab, IGG, CyberArk, Reebonz, SolarEdge, Force10, FirstCry, Yatra and Changba. Vertex Ventures Israel is one of the pillars of the Vertex Group's network of Funds focusing on early stage opportunities in the Information Technology sector in Israel. Learn more at: http://www.vertexventures.com/israel/

