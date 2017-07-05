CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/05/17 -- Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") (TSX: VSN) expects to release its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 after the close of North American markets. The second quarter 2017 management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at www.vereseninc.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast presentation will be held to discuss second quarter 2017 financial and operating results at 7:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

To listen to the conference call, please dial 478-219-0009 or 1-844-285-7148 (toll-free). This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5heeobh8

A presentation will accompany the conference call and will be available via the webcast. Alternatively, the presentation will be made available immediately prior to the conference call start time of 7:00am Mountain Time on Veresen's website at: http://www.vereseninc.com/invest/events-presentations.

A digital recording will be available for replay two hours after the call's completion, and will remain available until August 5, 2017 10:00am Mountain Time (12:00pm Eastern Time). To listen to the replay, please dial 404-537-3406 or 1-855-859-2056 (toll-free) and enter Conference ID 50122520. The webcast will remain accessible for a 12 month period at the following URL: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5heeobh8 and a digital recording will also be available for replay on the company's website.

About Veresen Inc.

Veresen is a publicly-traded dividend paying corporation based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. Veresen is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business comprised of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System; a midstream business which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership, which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a world-class natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure; and a power business comprised of a portfolio of assets in Canada. Veresen is also developing Jordan Cove LNG, a 7.8 million tonne per annum natural gas liquefaction facility proposed to be constructed in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the associated Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline. In the normal course of business, Veresen regularly evaluates and pursues acquisition and development opportunities.

Veresen's Common Shares, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C, and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series E trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "VSN", "VSN.PR.A", "VSN.PR.C" and "VSN.PR.E", respectively. For further information, please visit www.vereseninc.com.

