Platform for Digital Transformation Rated 'Excellent'



RESTON, Va., 2017-07-05 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), provider of a low-code platform that can build fast and powerful enterprise applications, today announced it received the "Editor's Choice" award from PC Magazine in its recent roundup of 'The Best Low-Code Development Platforms of 2017.' The product review states, "Appian is one of the most mature and capable low-code platforms on the market for enterprise organizations that want average users and programmers alike to build business apps quickly and start using them right away." The review further notes that the Appian platform "transforms app development into a social, collaborative, and productivity-driven experience for business users without a shred of coding experience."



The comprehensive review on the Appian platform can be found here.



"Being recognized by a prominent technology publication like PC Magazine further validates our position in the market," said Kevin Spurway, senior vice president of marketing at Appian. "Appian's platform provides a fast, powerful way to develop enterprise-grade, mission-critical business applications with virtually no coding. This can be a game-changer for organizations looking to accelerate realization of their digital transformation goals."



Key Excerpts from PC Magazine Review



-- "It's hard to build a basic form-based app experience faster than you can with Appian."



-- "Once you're in the Quick Apps Designer, the app building process only takes minutes."



-- "Appian is the only tool…with a dead-simple app creation process for business users." -- "Appian separates it out to give both regular business users and more savvy IT folks distinct processes that integrate together into a single collaborative application for business teams building and sharing low-code apps with one another."



Low-code platforms enable companies to create unique software with little or no coding, which allows them to build applications faster. These customized applications help organizations develop competitive advantages, increase agility, rapidly respond to change, and digitize their business processes. By leveraging the Appian platform, customers can experience faster time-to-market, instant mobility, native cloud architecture, increased productivity, cost savings, incremental revenue, and improved customer engagement. Appian currently serves as an engine behind the digital transformation efforts of top customers such as Barclays, Sprint, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Dallas/Fort Worth Airport, Ryder, DISA, USDA and more.



Earlier this year at Appian World, Appian released the latest version of its digital transformation platform to provide further value for its clients in the execution of digital transformation. Specifics of those technical upgrades are outlined here.



To learn more about the platform for digital transformation, contact us.



About Appian Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com.



For Information Contact: Nicole Greggs Director, Media Relations 703.260.7868 nicole.greggs@appian.com