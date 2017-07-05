ECO Energy Tech Asia: Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd. Finishes First Stage to Register Its Own Trademark in China

KOWLOON, HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd. today announced that the company successfully went through the first phase of registration of its new trademark: Farm Palace. The trademark will be exclusively registered for the Chinese market. The registration process shall be completed within the next 2 months. For the next step, the trademark shall also be registered with the North American Market.

Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd. has the intention to sell its self-produced biological food products in China under the new trademark. As the new Biodome in China shall be operating in the near future, the company then intends to have its own trademark registered in China to successfully enter the Chinese food market. The Biodome technology with the vertical farming system in place will then produce a high capacity of organic Chinese vegetables, fruits, and flowers. At the moment, the company is running a testing system to verify the technology to be used and to find out about efficiency on the use of the vertical farming system to produce organic foods with high quantity.

Kelvin Mak, CEO of China Farm Palace Technology Ltd., a subsidiary of ECO Energy Asia which manages the companies' activities in China, says, "The testing of the vertical farming for Chinese vegetables looks very promising. After the successful testing, we now expect to expand the existing system to start the commercial production this year." It is the company's goal to become a leading producer of organic food ecologically produced by using vertical farming in the company-owned Biodomes developed by Eco Energy Tech Asia Ltd.

About ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited:

ECO Energy Tech Asia Limited develops, markets, and produces an ETFE insulated Biodome and Vertical Growing System that allows the year-round production of fresh food produce regardless of weather conditions and significantly reduces energy and input requirements.

SOURCE: ECO Energy Tech Asia Ltd.