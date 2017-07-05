Fidelity Japanese Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, July 5
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date: 05 July 2017
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity Japanese Values PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General Corporate Purposes
|Period of return:
|From:
|16 December 2016
|To:
|15 June 2017
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1,508,088 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1,508,088 ordinary shares of 25 pence each
|Name of contact:
|Natalia De Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 837846