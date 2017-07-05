

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's central bank maintained its record low interest rate, on Wednesday, as widely expected.



The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to hold the key reference rate at a record low 1.50 percent.



The previous change in the reference rate was a half-basis point cut in March 2015.



The lombard rate was retained at 2.50 percent and the deposit rate at 0.50 percent. The rediscount rate was kept unchanged at 1.75 percent.



The headline inflation rate is set to breach the central bank's target in early-2018, which should be enough to persuade some of the currently dovish members on the MPC to vote for an interest rate hike, Liam Carson, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The MPC is likely to start tightening policy next year and that interest rate hikes will ultimately be larger than the markets currently anticipate, the economist added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX