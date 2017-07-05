Today, the Nomination Committee of DONG Energy A/S has decided to recommend that Dieter Wemmer be elected new member of the Board of Directors.



Dieter Wemmer has worked in leading finance positions for more than two decades, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE and as board member of the UBS Group AG. He is highly experienced within capital markets, investments and risk management and combines a sharp financial insight with a strategic and operational mind-set.



Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of DONG Energy A/S, said:



"I'm pleased that the Nomination Committee has recommended Dieter Wemmer as a new member of the Board of Directors. He holds very strong financial capabilities and adds strong experience within capital markets, investments and risk management to the board. I'm confident that he'll be an asset for the Board."



Dieter Wemmer is expected to be elected for the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting in Q1 2018.



The Board of Directors of DONG Energy A/S currently consists of six members elected by the general meeting. As previously announced, the long-term objective is to have eight members of the Board of Directors elected by the general meeting.



Further information about Dieter Wemmer is enclosed below.



Dieter Wemmer 60 years, German Education: PhD in Mathematics (University of Cologne, 1985), M.A. in Mathematics (University of Cologne, 1983) Chief Financial Officer: Allianz SE1 Member of the Board of Directors: UBS Group AG Experience and special skills: General management, financial management, risk management, stakeholder management, capital markets and M&A. Independence: Dieter Wemmer is considered independent based on the criteria set up in Section 3.2.1 of the Recommendations on Corporate Governance by the Danish Committee on Corporate Governance from May 2013 as updated in November 2014.



1 Dieter Wemmer retires from this position as of 1 January 2018 upon reaching the age limit.



