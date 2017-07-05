Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co.: Snack Maker Cat Island Appoints former Brookfield Managing Partner David D.R. Bullock CEO

Designates Leslie M. Bullock COO and Appoints Two to its Board of Directors and one to its Advisory Board

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / Cat Island Holdings Corp, the parent company of Cat Island Cookies, LLC doing business as Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co., a manufacturer and marketer of all-natural snacks, has announced the appointment of its Chairman, David D.R. Bullock, as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Cat Island announced that it had designated its President and Founder, Leslie M. Bullock, as Chief Operating Officer. The company also appointed Geoff Arens and Chris Roser to its Board of Directors, and Greg Stroh to its Advisory Board.

The appointment of Mr. Bullock as CEO comes 18 months after he joined the company as Senior Advisor. Prior to his role at the company, Mr. Bullock was an investment banker and institutional investment manager for 29 years based in New York with extensive public and private investment experience in numerous industries, including food & beverage. Most recently, Mr. Bullock was Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), an institutional investment manager with over $200 billion in assets under management, where he headed the firm's distressed credit and special situations business. Earlier in his career, he served as head of the Mid-Cap Investment Banking Group at Merrill Lynch, where he was responsible for managing securities transactions and M&A for industrial clients. He began his career in 1987 as a member of Smith Barney's Investment Banking Department.

Leslie Bullock founded Cat Island in 2014 and has served as its President since inception. Her designation as Chief Operating Officer is an extension of the work she has done in overseeing the company's operations. Previously, Ms. Bullock was a critically acclaimed pastry chef to renowned restaurateur, Drew Nieporent, founder of several of New York's most prestigious restaurants, including Michelin Star-rated Montrachet as well as Nobu and Tribeca Grill, among others.

Geoff Arens is the founder of Dendera Capital, a New York-based investment management company. Prior to founding Dendera in 2011, Mr. Arens spent 16 years working at ING, a large Dutch finance company. While at ING, he held a number of senior management roles in New York and London, with the most recent as head of the company's $4 billion global proprietary investment business. Mr. Arens has served on the boards of three public companies and has participated in numerous official and ad-hoc creditor committees.

Chris Roser was Founder of Roser Ventures, a Boulder-based venture capital firm which invested in hundreds of start-ups and other businesses. In addition to being an early investor in Izze Beverage Co., he was an investor in Alfalfas Grocery Chain which was sold to Whole Foods, Peregrine Semiconductor and Rally Software, among others. Mr. Roser brings decades of board experience to the company.

Greg Stroh is a Boulder-based serial entrepreneur and brings extensive food & beverage start-up experience. Mr. Stroh was Co-Founder and CEO of Healthy Skoop, a Superfoods nutrition company, Co-Founder of IZZE Beverage Co. and Co-Founder of Mix1. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stroh worked at Stroh Brewery where he played a critical role in the development of Stroh's $450 million malt liquor business. He was also a winner of the Ernest & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for work done with Izze Beverage Company.

About Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co.

Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. is a woman-owned natural baked goods company dedicated to providing wholesome, all-natural, preservative-free snacks and treats. Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. was founded in 2014 by Leslie Bullock, a critically acclaimed New York pastry chef, and New Orleans native, as the answer to the lack of wholesome all-natural snacks and treats available for consumers. Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. produces high-quality chocolate chip and butter cookies as well as cheese wafers. Our products are made via socially responsible and sustainable production practices at our production facility in New Orleans suburb Pass Christian, Mississippi. Products are available at retailers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Connect with Cat Island Cookie & Cracker Co. on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram .

