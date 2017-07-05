Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Sikorsky Announces 5-Year Production Contract for Black Hawk Helicopters with the U.S. Army

Research Desk Line-up: American Outdoor Brands Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2017 / The U.S. Government and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, announced on June 30, 2017, that they have signed a five-year contract for 257 H-60 Black Hawk helicopters to be delivered to the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales customers. The contract will deliver significant savings for the U.S. government against purchasing the same quantity across five separate annual agreements.

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) announced on June 29, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17 and full year FY17 which ended on April 30, 2017.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on LMT; also brushing on AOBC. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=LMT

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=AOBC

The Announcement

This contract is the ninth consecutive "Multi-Year IX" contract for UH-60M Black Hawk and HH-60M MEDEVAC aircraft, from the U.S. Government to Sikorsky. The expected contract value stands at $3.8 billion, and includes an option for an additional 103 aircraft, with the total contract value extending to $5.2 billion. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in October 2017 and continue through 2022.

The UH-60M/HH-60M helicopters are the latest and most modern ones in the series of Black Hawk variants that the Company has been delivering to the Army since 1978. Sikorsky also delivers additional payload and range, advanced digital avionics, better handling qualities and situational awareness, active vibration control, improved survivability, and improved producibility.

Sikorsky-U.S. Army Collaboration

Prior to this collaboration, on May 30, 2017, the Company announced that it reached a milestone for the U.S. Air Force's Combat Rescue Helicopter program, under the Air Vehicle Critical Design Review (CDR). The U.S.A.F. awarded the Company a $1.28 billion Engineering Manufacturing & Development (EMD) contract in June 2014, which included the development and integration of the next-gen combat rescue platform and mission systems, delivery of four HH-60W aircrew and maintenance training systems, and support for both.

This agreement was followed by a $203 million contract in January 2017, where Sikorsky committed the delivery of five additional aircraft, making the total count to 9 aircraft. Under this contract, the model prior to the HH-60M, i.e., HH-60W, was an advanced variant of the UH-60m Black Hawk helicopter design and features for greater range. The design includes an advanced Tactical Mission Kit integrating multiple sensors, data links, defensive systems, and other sources of information, which can be utilized by combat rescue aircrews.

Additional Announcements

Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace Company that holds a workforce of about 97,000 people and is engaged primarily in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services. Recently, on June 27, 2017, the South Korean Coast Guard accepted the delivery of Sikorsky's second S-92 helicopter for search and rescue. The South Korea Coast Guard operated a single S-92 helicopter since March 2014.

This agreement was followed by a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin in Terran Orbital, an expert in nanosatellite design, development, manufacturing, testing, and launch. The agreement included cash and in-kind investments for an equity stake in Terran. The Company has previously partnered with Terran in the past on Department of Defense and NASA missions, where, this investment would deliver additional scale for the partnership.

Last Close Stock Review

Lockheed Martin's share price finished Monday's trading session at $278.92, slightly advancing 0.47%. A total volume of 462.79 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 3.81% in the last three months, 11.59% in the past six months, and 11.86% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock rallied 11.59% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 22.38 and have a dividend yield of 2.61%. The stock currently has a market cap of $80.89 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily