Roca Group to Increase its Production Capacity in Russia by 30%

Russia is one of the most important markets for the Roca Group worldwide. It currently has seven production plants and a staff of 2,700 employees in the country.

The company commercialises its products under the global brands Roca and Laufen; the Jika brand, of Czech origin; and the local brands Santek, Santeri and Aquaton.

The plan for the following years foresees a gradual investment of 50 million euros, initially aimed at the capacity increase of the plants in Tosno and Cheboksary, among other projects, in order to modernise and expand the industrial and logistic network.

CHRONOLOGY

The operations of the Roca Group in Russia started at the end of the 1990s with the first stage of commercial activity in collaboration with local distributors.

The company Roca Rus was set up in 2004, with the announcement of the construction of its first plant in the country, located in Tosno, which was engaged in the production of vitreous china. This plant started its operations in 2006.

In 2007, the Group becomes the number one manufacturer of vitreous china in the country after the acquisition of the group OOO Keramika, with two plants located in Cheboksary and Novocheboksary.

The expansion continued in 2010 with the acquisition of the local manufacturer Ugrakeram, located in the city of Vorotynsk and specialising in the manufacturing and sale of vitreous china. A new factory of acrylic bathtubs came into operation in Novocheboksary that same year.

In April 2011 , the Group acquired the Russian group Aquaton, specialising in bathroom furniture and resin basins, with plants in Davydovo.

About the Roca Group

The Roca Group is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, as well as floor and wall tiles aimed at the architecture, construction and interior design sectors.

The company has 22,600 employees, 78 production plants in 18 countries and is present in over 170 countries in the five continents.

The Spanish Group is the market leader in Europe, Latin America, India and Russia. It also has a strong presence in China and the rest of Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. Thanks to this, it is the world leader in its sector.

