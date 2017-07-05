

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The rally in crude oil prices cooled off Wednesday morning amid word that Russia has no plans to further cut production.



Russia wants to stick to the current OPEC deal and would oppose plans for deeper cuts, Bloomberg reported today, citing Russian oil officials.



Meanwhile, Iraq's oil minister Ali Jabar prefers a wait-and-see approach after last week's rebound in oil prices.



'There is no action at the moment. It seems to be ok, in the right direction. I think prices will go up again, but let's see the outcome of the meeting,' al-Luaibi Jabar reportedly said.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 54 cents at $46.52 a barrel, having bounced back from steep June losses.



Oil collapsed into bear market territory before turning around with eight straight daily advances.



Traders will be watching for U.S. inventories data over the next two days.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX