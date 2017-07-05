

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK labor productivity declined for the first time in five quarters at the start of 2017, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.



Labor productivity, as measured by output per hour, fell 0.5 percent sequentially in the first quarter, reversing a 0.4 percent rise in the previous three months.



This was the first decrease since the fourth quarter of 2015.



Output per hour in production as well as manufacturing gained 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, productivity in services declined 0.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, output per hour grew at a slower pace of 0.3 percent after climbing 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX